5 . Do Shikari's fate at the box office

Do Shikari, earlier titled Anjana Safar was delayed due to production issues, and later it got stuck in censors. The film was completed in the early 70s but the film remained canned for years. It was only in 1979 that it was released under the title Do Shikaari failed to do well at the box office.

