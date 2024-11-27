5 . Anjana Safar's sad fate at the box office

5

Anjana Safar ran into delays due to production issues and then had a run-in with the Censor Board. The shoot was completed in the early 70s but the film remained canned for years. The film was released only in 1979 and it was released under the title Do Shikaari but failed to do well at the box office. Do Shikari was a major flop denting Biswajit's career.

Also read: After confirming his break up with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor admits to texting his ex at 3 am: 'Jo bol raha hai..'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.