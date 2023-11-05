12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Following the massive performance at the box office, the makers of 12th Fail have thrown a grand success party for the film to celebrate its success.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been released in worldwide cinemas on October 27th, 2023. The film, headlined by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is getting unanimous love and praise from the audiences for its exceptional storytelling, performances from the lead cast, and execution. The positive reception from every corner contributed to the box office numbers for the film, and since its release, it has gone strength by strength and has ranked in 16 crores in just 9 days with the status of a super hit.

Following the massive performance at the box office, the makers have thrown a grand success party for the film to celebrate its success. Take a look:

.

