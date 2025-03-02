7 . Mimi

7

Kriti Sanon reunited with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar for the comedy-drama Mimi (2021), which became a significant milestone in her career.

A remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, the film featured Sanon in the title role of an aspiring actress who agrees to become a surrogate mother. To portray the role authentically, Sanon gained 15 kg to depict her character's pregnancy.