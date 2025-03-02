BOLLYWOOD
Manisha Chauhan | Mar 02, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
1.Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon was born on July 27, 1990, in New Delhi. Her mother, Geeta Sanon, is a physics professor at the University of Delhi, while her father, Rahul Sanon, is a chartered accountant.
2.About her family
She comes from a Punjabi Hindu family. Kriti's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is also an actress.
3.Education
Kriti Sanon completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, R. K. Puram. She then pursued a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. Before stepping into the film industry, she briefly worked as a model.
4.Acting debut
Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine, where she played the love interest of Mahesh Babu’s character. The role involved action sequences filmed at sea, which made her nervous as she didn’t know how to swim.
5.Was paired opposite Tiger Shroff
After completing the first schedule of 1: Nenokkadine, she was signed for Heropanti, a Hindi action film opposite newcomer Tiger Shroff, and balanced her time between both projects.
6.Heropanti
Heropanti turned out to be a commercial success, and Sanon won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female for her performance.
7.Mimi
Kriti Sanon reunited with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar for the comedy-drama Mimi (2021), which became a significant milestone in her career.
A remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, the film featured Sanon in the title role of an aspiring actress who agrees to become a surrogate mother. To portray the role authentically, Sanon gained 15 kg to depict her character's pregnancy.
8.Won awards for Mimi
Sanon won numerous awards for her portrayal, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and the National Film Award for Best Actress (shared with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi).
9.Launched her production company
Kriti Sanon took a significant step in her career by launching her own production company, Blue Butterfly Films. Under this banner, she produced Do Patti, a mystery film for Netflix, which co-starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.
10.Inspired by Mimi
Sanon revealed that her role in Mimi inspired her to look for more well-written roles and to seek greater creative freedom in her career. In Do Patti, she played dual roles of Saumya and Shailee, twin sisters with starkly different personalities.
