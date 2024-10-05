Search icon
10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

Here's a look at Aabha Paul's sexy looks in saree which has crashed the internet.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 05, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Gandii Baat, XXX actress Aabha Paul often breaks the internet with her sensuous looks. Apart from slaying in bikinis, and one-pieces, the actress has also crashed the internet several times with her saree looks. Here’s a look at some of her sexy photos in a saree.

1. Aabha Paul social media

Aabha Paul social media
1/10

Aabha Paul is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her sultry looks with her fans on Instagram. She has a fan following of 1.5 million followers

2. Aabha Paul slays in saree

Aabha Paul slays in saree
2/10

The actress looks absolutely stunning in a white and black saree which she paired with a deep plunging, halter-neck blouse. 

 

3. Aabha Paul set internet on fire

Aabha Paul set internet on fire
3/10

The actress seems to be a fan of wearing sarees. She slayed in a multi-coloured saree which she paired with a pink bralette. Netizens couldn’t get enough of her beauty in the pictures. 

 

4. Aabha Paul love for saree

Aabha Paul love for saree
4/10

In one of her posts, the actress shared her love for saree and wrote, “Saree: the timeless attire that whispers elegance and screams culture!” 

 

5. Aabha Paul goofy pictures

Aabha Paul goofy pictures
5/10

The actress also shared some of her goofy pictures which won hearts. One of the comments read, “Super smile.” Another wrote, “you look so lovely.” Another user commented, “hottest beauty queen.”

6. Aabha Paul education

Aabha Paul education
6/10

Aabha Paul was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and studied at Shri Hans Inter College High School. Aabha holds a Bachelor of Arts degree.

 

7. Aabha Paul modeling career

Aabha Paul modeling career
7/10

Aabha Paul started her modeling career in 2005 and in 2006, she won the beauty pageant Miss Delhi award. She had a small part in Veer, starring Salman Khan, but her part was edited out.

 

8. Aabha Paul film screened at Cannes

Aabha Paul film screened at Cannes
8/10

Aabha Paul is known for her role in Kamasutra 3D (2013), directed by Rupesh Paul, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

 

9. Aabha Paul became a star

Aabha Paul became a star
9/10

In 2019, she appeared in the ALT Balaji series Gandii Baat by Ekta Kapoor which made her a star. 

 

10. Aabha Paul other work

Aabha Paul other work
10/10

Aabha also starred as Sarita Nair in the erotic drama Mastram which was released in 2020. She has also starred in other series such as XXX, Lolita P.G House, Namkeen and Hai Taubba

