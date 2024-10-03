Search icon
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

The XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram actress Aabha Paul knows the mantra to set the internet on fire.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 03, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

Actress Aabha Paul is famous for titillating the fantasies of men. Apart from her performances in erotica like XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram, Aabha Paul entertains her fans through her social media. 

1. Aabha Paul's sexy thighs

Aabha Paul's sexy thighs
1/10

Here's Aabha Paul flaunting her sexy thighs that make her irresistible. 

2. Aabha Paul adding sexiness in saree

Aabha Paul adding sexiness in saree
2/10

Everything Aabha Paul touches, it turns sexy, and this photo proves it. 

3. Aabha Paul is 'too hot to handle'

Aabha Paul is 'too hot to handle'
3/10

In this video, Aabha Paul gives a sneak peek into her house, in her own sexy andaz.

4. Aabha Paul's is 'born seductress'

Aabha Paul's is 'born seductress'
4/10

These photo further certify the title she is given by her followers, "Born seductress." 

5. Flaunt-it like sexy Aabha Paul

Flaunt-it like sexy Aabha Paul
5/10

Aabha Paul can write a whole new book on bikini looks, and her gaze adds more oomph to her look. 

6. Aabha Paul and her sexy saree looks

Aabha Paul and her sexy saree looks
6/10

Sarees never looked this sexy, isn't it? Well, Aabha deserves a mention for slaying in this look. 

7. All hail the queen- Sexy Aabha Paul

All hail the queen- Sexy Aabha Paul
7/10

Here's another example of how well Aabha Paul carries a saree. 

Enjoy the makeover of Aabha Paul

8. If looks can kill, Aabha Paul should be declared...

If looks can kill, Aabha Paul should be declared...
8/10

Aabha Paul surely looks to kill for, and with these sensuous eyes, she can make your heartbeat skip a beat. 

9. Aabha Paul and her irresistible bikini looks

Aabha Paul and her irresistible bikini looks
9/10

Every time Aabha Paul posts something, it tends to go viral. 

10. Aabha Paul- The sexy gaon ki chori

Aabha Paul- The sexy gaon ki chori
10/10

We end this gallery with Aabha Paul giving a sexy touch to gaon ki chori. 

Also see: 10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

