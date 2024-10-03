10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur isn't just a talented actress, but also a charming seductress, and these photos proved it.
Actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur is known for her impressive work, showcased in Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She's also very popular for her viral photos on social media in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous.
1. Avneet Kaur shinning bright like sun
In this yellow outfit, Avneet Kaur radiates charm and looks bright like a sun.
2. Avneet Kaur started her career with dancing reality shows
The 22-year-old Avneet began her career in 2010 with Zee TV's dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. Later, she participated in Dance Ke Superstars, joining the team of Dance Challengers.
3. Avneet Kaur's acting debut
Avneet made her acting debut in 2012 with Life OK's Meri Maa, where she portrayed Jhilmil. Following this, she appeared in SAB TV's Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain.
4. Avneet Kaur's rising career
In 2013, Kaur was featured in Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani. Subsequently, she portrayed Pakhi in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, leading to growth in her career.
5. Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut
After impressing the audience on the small screen, Avneet made her Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani (2014).
6. Avneet Kaur gained stardom with fantasy shows
In 2017, Avneet played Queen Charumati in Chandra Nandini. From 2018-2020, she portrayed Princess Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She later left the show in mid-2020 due to health issues.
7. Avneet Kaur's filmography includes...
Avneet was later seen in Manish Tiwary's Chidiakhana and starred in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Avneet was also seen with Sunny Singh in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.
8. Avneet Kaur making waves at Cannes 2024
Avneet's Love in Vietnam was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. The film marks the first India-Vietnam collaboration and is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.
9. Avneet Kaur's fan following
Avneet Kaur is quite active on social media. Her Instagram has 31.9 million followers.
10. Avneet Kaur's foray into OTT
Aveent Kaur made her debut in OTT with Babbar Ka Tabbar and Bandish Bandits.
