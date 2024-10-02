10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Here are some sizzling hot photos of Malaika Arora that will leave you bewitched by her beauty.
Malaika Arora has been active in Bollywood since 1997 and she earned the title of the OG item girl. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika gained a strong fanbase due to her dance moves and graceful beauty. She's also a fitness lover and is also paps' favourite. Let's take a look at some sizzling hot photos of the actress.
1. Beach baby Malaika Arora
Here's the sultry beach look by Malaika Arora.
2. Enchantress Malaika Arora
In this blue outfit, Malaika Arora looks like an enchantress, doesn't she?
3. Malaika Arora has looks to die for
Malaika Arora is photogenic and charmer and this photo proves it.
4. Slay-it black, learn it from Malaika Arora
Here's a photo where Malaika Arora is looking badass in this black outfit.
5. Malaika Arora and her sexy smile
With just one smile, Malaika can turn any photo sexy, and this photo proves it.
6. Uber-cool avatar of Malaika Arora
Here's how you write the new rules of fashion book. The uber-cool avatar of Malaika Arora has surely set new fashion goals.
7. Malaika Arora is 'born seductress'
This photo of the actress went viral on the internet. Several netizens called Malaika Arora a 'born seductress'. One of the internet users wrote, "No doubt why the temperature is rising."
8. Malaika Arora and her evergreen beauty
Malaika Arora is 50 years old, but it is hard to believe. With each passing year, it looks like she's ageing in reverse.
9. Bikini goals set by Malaika Arora
Malaika is known for slaying with her panache, and this photo shows how to make a bikini look sexier with the gaze.
10. Malaika Arora's recent work
On the work front, Malaika was seen in the series Moving in With Malaika. On September 2024, Malaika suffered a major loss. Her father, Anil Mehta died by suicide.
Read: This superstar's daughter worked as waitress, asked Rani Mukerji for work, later became star, quit films for...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.