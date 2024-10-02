Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111076
HomePhotos

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Here are some sizzling hot photos of Malaika Arora that will leave you bewitched by her beauty.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

Malaika Arora has been active in Bollywood since 1997 and she earned the title of the OG item girl. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika gained a strong fanbase due to her dance moves and graceful beauty. She's also a fitness lover and is also paps' favourite. Let's take a look at some sizzling hot photos of the actress. 

1. Beach baby Malaika Arora

Beach baby Malaika Arora
1/10

Here's the sultry beach look by Malaika Arora. 

2. Enchantress Malaika Arora

Enchantress Malaika Arora
2/10

In this blue outfit, Malaika Arora looks like an enchantress, doesn't she? 

3. Malaika Arora has looks to die for

Malaika Arora has looks to die for
3/10

Malaika Arora is photogenic and charmer and this photo proves it. 

4. Slay-it black, learn it from Malaika Arora

Slay-it black, learn it from Malaika Arora
4/10

Here's a photo where Malaika Arora is looking badass in this black outfit. 

5. Malaika Arora and her sexy smile

Malaika Arora and her sexy smile
5/10

With just one smile, Malaika can turn any photo sexy, and this photo proves it. 

6. Uber-cool avatar of Malaika Arora

Uber-cool avatar of Malaika Arora
6/10

Here's how you write the new rules of fashion book. The uber-cool avatar of Malaika Arora has surely set new fashion goals. 

7. Malaika Arora is 'born seductress'

Malaika Arora is 'born seductress'
7/10

This photo of the actress went viral on the internet. Several netizens called Malaika Arora a 'born seductress'. One of the internet users wrote, "No doubt why the temperature is rising." 

8. Malaika Arora and her evergreen beauty

Malaika Arora and her evergreen beauty
8/10

Malaika Arora is 50 years old, but it is hard to believe. With each passing year, it looks like she's ageing in reverse. 

9. Bikini goals set by Malaika Arora

Bikini goals set by Malaika Arora
9/10

Malaika is known for slaying with her panache, and this photo shows how to make a bikini look sexier with the gaze. 

10. Malaika Arora's recent work

Malaika Arora's recent work
10/10

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the series Moving in With Malaika. On September 2024, Malaika suffered a major loss. Her father, Anil Mehta died by suicide. 

Read: This superstar's daughter worked as waitress, asked Rani Mukerji for work, later became star, quit films for...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics
5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh
5 largest private jets in the world
Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews