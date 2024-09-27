10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Take a look at the sexy viral photos of Tamannaah Bhatia that will leave you spellbound.
Tamannaah Bhatia has become a sensation with her recent item songs, including Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 3 and Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's Jailer. Take a look at the sizzling photos of the actress that will leave you enchanted.
1. Tamannaah Bhatia in traditional lehenga-choli
Here's the first example of why Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in traditional wear.
2. Tamannaah Bhatia hailed as 'goddess' by her fans
After Tamannaah dropped this photo on her Instagram, several fans of her called her 'goddess' and 'drop-dead gorgeous'.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia setting high fashion goals
Here's Tamannaah busy setting new benchmark in fashion, and slaying the rule book with her attitude.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia: The golden baby
Tamannaah Bhatia in her blingy avatar has left her fans mesmerised.
5. Tamannaah Bhatia slaying hard in pink
When it comes to setting fashion goals in bodycon, one should take tips from Tamannaah Bhatia.
6. Tamaanaah Bhatia is 'too hot to handle'
This photo left fans of Tamaanaah Bhatia enchanted. A netizen called her, "Too hot to handle." Another netizen called her, "Be it traditional or western, Tamaanaah is a stunner in all."
7. Slay-it like Tamaanaah Bhatia
Tamaanaah Bhatia carried this golden blazer like a queen, leaving her fans awestruck.
8. Red-hot Tamaanaah Bhatia
Do you need further proof, Tamaanaah Bhatia is a born stunner and these photos prove it again.
9. Tamaanaah Bhatia as Radha
These photos are from her photoshoot in which she reflected the aura of Radha. Though this photoshoot met with mixed reception, her fans called her enchanting beauty.
10. Recent dhamaka by Tamaanaah Bhatia
On the work front, Tamaanaah Bhatia was last seen making a special appearance in the blockbuster Stree 2. Her song Aaj Ki Raat, became a highlight of the film.
