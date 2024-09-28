trendingPhotosDetail

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree star Shraddha Kapoor often burns the internet with her stylish photos.

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans with her stylish outfits. The Stree actress often breaks the internet with her grace and simplicity. Here are 10 photos that left her fans mesmerized!

1. Looking stylish in glamarous slit skirt

1/10 Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a glamorous slit skirt paired with a chic blouse featuring stylish cutouts.

2. Looks elegant in gown

2/10 Shraddha Kapoor looked very pretty in a beautiful glittery gown. With her elegant style and radiant smile, she truly captivated everyone with these photos.

3. Stole the limelight with her simplicty

3/10 These pictures are proof that Shraddha Kapoor never fails to steal the limelight with her simplicity.

4. Mesmerised everyone in red saree

4/10 Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in a red slit saree, paired with a stylish blouse.

5. Shahid Kapoor in black dress

5/10 The actress mesmerised everyone when she dropped photos in this black dress.

6. In thigh-hight slit dress

6/10 Shraddha raised the temperature when she dropped these photos in a gorgeous thigh-high slit dress.

7. Broke the internet in yellow saree

7/10 The Stree star broke the internet when she dropped photos in this yellow saree.

8. Burned the internet in this outfit

8/10 Shraddha Kapoor burned the internet when she decided to upload pictures in these short dress.

9. Looks no less than a doll

9/10 The actress looks no less than a doll in these photos that went viral on no time.

10. Looks captivating in the transparent shirt