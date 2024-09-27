10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

Here are the photos of Aditi Rao Hydari, showcasing her enchanting beauty, and leaving her fans enchanted.
Aditi Rao Hydari has earned a new fan base after her performance as Gaj Gamini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Check out the photos of Aditi Rao Hydari that left her fans enchanted with her grace and sizzling beauty.
1. When Aditi Rao Hydari went bold
Here's the bold photoshoot of Aditi Rao Hydari, when the actress stunned her fans with her enchanting beauty.
2. Aditi Rao Hydari's setting high fashion goals
Here's another example of Aditi Rao Hydari and her sizzling beauty, slaying hard in the fashion goals.
3. Aditi Rao Hydari channelising Snow White
Here's an example of Aditi Rao Hydari setting high fashion goals. She's looks enchanting in the white outfit.
4. Aditi Rao Hydari's uber-cool avatar
Be it traditional wear or beachwear, Aditi knows how to carry it like a pro.
5. Aditi Rao Hydari with the shades of black and white
Aditi can carry anything with panache, and this photo proves it.
6. Aditi Rao Hydari's dreamy look
Aditi Rao Hydari looked just like a princess in this pink outfit.
7. Aditi Rao Hydari is called 'fashionista' by her fans
After blessing her fans with sizzling photos, several netizens called Aditi Rao Hydari a 'fashionista'.
8. Netizens went gaga over Aditi Rao Hydari's OOTD
Here's another photo where fans got smitten by her beauty. A netizen wrote, "Aditi your beauty really stands out from the crowd! Would love to shoot with you!" Another netizen wrote, "Princess." One of the netizens wrote, "True beauty."
9. Aditi Rao Hydari is an internet sensation
Aditi Rao Hydari is among the most active actresses on the internet. On Instagram, she has 11.7 million followers.
10. Aditi Rao Hydari got married to Siddharth
On September 16, Aditi Rao Hydari married her long-time boyfriend, actor Siddharth.
