10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's 10 photos that went viral on social media

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 29, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Bollywood star Ananya Panday never fails to steal the limelight with her stunning photos. She often sets the internet ablaze with her stylish looks, showcasing a blend of confidence and glamour. 

Let's take a look at her 10 photos that burned the internet:

1. Ananya Panday looks mesmering in this

1/10

Ananya Panday looks absolutely mesmerising in this photo. Her captivating eyes highlights her natural beauty.

2. Looking confident

2/10

Ananya Panday looks beautiful in this gown in the photo. Her confident pose and soft makeup add to the overall charm, making her stand out in this stunning outfit.

3. Looks gorgeous in her lehenga

3/10

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in her lehenga, stealing the spotlight effortlessly. 

4. Steals the lime light in blue dress

4/10

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous and mesmerising in her blue dress. 

5. Burned the internet with these pictures

5/10

Ananya Panday burned the internet when she dropped these photos on social media.

6. Ananya Panday in bold dress

6/10

Ananya Panday raised the temperature in her stunning cut-out dress. The bold design highlights her figure beautifully, exuding confidence and glamour.

7. Looks smoking hot in red dress

7/10

Ananya Panday looks smoking hot in this red dress, she never fails to steal the limelight with her sexy avatar. 

8. Looks sexy in this short dress

8/10

Ananya Panday looks ravishing in this short dress. Her fans were stunned when she shared these photos.

9. Ananya looks so pretty in this yelloo outfit

9/10

Ananya Panday looks amazing in this yellow outfit! The bright color adds a cheerful vibe and complements her radiant personality.

10. Ananya Panday in pink dress

10/10

Ananya Panday looks like a barbie in this pink outfit.

