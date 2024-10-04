trendingPhotosDetail

3111436

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

No one looked as sensuous and tempting in sarees as Aabha Paul did. Here are the proofs.

Do you think the XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram actress Aabha Paul looked sexy only in bikinis and one-pieces? Think again, and check out these photos.

1. Aabha Paul: The sexy lady in black

1/10 Here's Aabha Paul, the sexy lady in the black saree. Aabha surely knows how to flaunt in a saree.

2. Watch your back, Aabha Paul

2/10 Even when Aabha Paul chooses not to expose her too much, she looks sexy and tempting.

3. The sexy adayein of Aabha Paul

3/10 What makes this outfit sexier is the sensuous gaze of Aabha Paul.

4. 'Temping queen' Aabha Paul

4/10 This photo of Aabha went viral among her followers, with many netizens calling her 'tempting queen'.

5. Aabha Paul and her sexy curves

5/10 This photo again proves why Aabha Paul is rightly called 'born seductress'.

6. Aabha Paul is popular for...

6/10 Actress Aabha Paul is famous for her appearance in erotica series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram.

7. Aabha Paul's big screening adventure

7/10 Aabha is known for her role in Rupesh Paul's Kamasutra 3D (2013), which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

8. Aabha Paul became hot-favourite of OTT eroticas

8/10 After Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram, Aabha was seen in Lolita P.G House, Namkeen and Hai Taubba.

9. Aabha Paul's latest single

9/10 Aabha Paul also featured in the music video of song Dunalli.