10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

No one looked as sensuous and tempting in sarees as Aabha Paul did. Here are the proofs.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 04, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Do you think the XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram actress Aabha Paul looked sexy only in bikinis and one-pieces? Think again, and check out these photos. 

1. Aabha Paul: The sexy lady in black

Aabha Paul: The sexy lady in black
1/10

Here's Aabha Paul, the sexy lady in the black saree. Aabha surely knows how to flaunt in a saree. 

2. Watch your back, Aabha Paul

Watch your back, Aabha Paul
2/10

Even when Aabha Paul chooses not to expose her too much, she looks sexy and tempting. 

3. The sexy adayein of Aabha Paul

The sexy adayein of Aabha Paul
3/10

What makes this outfit sexier is the sensuous gaze of Aabha Paul. 

4. 'Temping queen' Aabha Paul

'Temping queen' Aabha Paul
4/10

This photo of Aabha went viral among her followers, with many netizens calling her 'tempting queen'. 

5. Aabha Paul and her sexy curves

Aabha Paul and her sexy curves
5/10

This photo again proves why Aabha Paul is rightly called 'born seductress'. 

6. Aabha Paul is popular for...

Aabha Paul is popular for...
6/10

Actress Aabha Paul is famous for her appearance in erotica series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. 

7. Aabha Paul's big screening adventure

Aabha Paul's big screening adventure
7/10

Aabha is known for her role in Rupesh Paul's Kamasutra 3D (2013), which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

8. Aabha Paul became hot-favourite of OTT eroticas

Aabha Paul became hot-favourite of OTT eroticas
8/10

After Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram, Aabha was seen in Lolita P.G House, Namkeen and Hai Taubba.

9. Aabha Paul's latest single

Aabha Paul's latest single
9/10

Aabha Paul also featured in the music video of song Dunalli.

10. Aabha Paul's app crashed the internet

Aabha Paul's app crashed the internet
10/10

In 2020, Aabha launched her app and was downloaded by over one lakh users. 

