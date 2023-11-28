10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

10 times Manoj Bajpayee inspired us with powerful messages.
Manoj Bajpayee, who needs no introduction, has always inspired us with his performances in films and web series. Today, we will take a look at 10 motivational messages by the Family Man actor.
Take a look:
1. Money has never been an indicator
For me, money has never been an indicator. And it is very sad that each and every film these days is being judged by the money that it makes. It's a world that I don't want to be a part of, and I try and stay away from that.
2. Struggle teaches you
“Struggle teaches you a lot of things, and I am happy that I witnessed a roller coaster ride.”
3. The struggle has improved me
“The struggle has improved me as a person and made me more mature.”
4. My career...
“My career has been a roller coaster ride. And every actor experiences that phase.”
5. I’ve accepted...
“I’ve accepted loads of criticism and sacrificed so much money to do what I wanted to do.”
6. I am a family man
“I am a family man. The only difference between me and others is that while they work in corporate offices, I am an actor.”
7. I don’t mind...
“I don’t mind stopping to pick up groceries.”
8. I am Manoj Bajpayee...
“I am not Padma Shri Manoj Bajpayee. I am Manoj Bajpayee, an outsider who saw dreams and stayed on the fringes of Mumbai and worked day and night to get work.”
9. 10 years of theatre...
“The 10 years of theatre prepared me not only as an actor but also as a human being. It gave me the habit of reading, watching, and preserving.”
10. An actor is...
“An actor is nothing without the vision of the director. The director needs to have a vision that will cross boundaries, that makes the audience sit on the edge of their seats, and that pushes the envelope.”