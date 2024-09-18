Search icon
10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch for just Rs 99

  Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 18, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

Exciting news for cinema lovers across India! On September 20, you can enjoy your favorite films in theaters for just Rs 99 in celebration of National Cinema Day 2024. This year, the event falls on a Friday, providing movie enthusiasts the chance to watch films at affordable prices. 

Here’s a list of 10 films you can watch for just Rs 99.

1. Joker: Folie a Deux

Joker: Folie a Deux
1/10

A psychological thriller with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga exploring the twisted relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.

2. Tumbbad

Tumbbad
2/10

A visually captivating horror-fantasy film led by Sohum Shah, delving into mythology and the consequences of greed.

3. Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara
3/10

The re-release of Veer Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta brings the film back to theaters after two decades, reigniting passion and nostalgia among its fans.

4. Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine
4/10

Deadpool & Wolverine is a 2024 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, featuring the beloved characters Deadpool and Wolverine.

5. Vedaa

Vedaa
5/10

 Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, features John Abraham, Sharvari in the titular role, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi, drawing inspiration from true events.

6. Thangalaan

Thangalaan
6/10

A historical epic featuring a strong ensemble cast that showcases the bravery and sacrifices of warriors in ancient times.

7. Thalaphaty is the G.O.A.T

Thalaphaty is the G.O.A.T
7/10

This film features the iconic Vijay in the lead role. The story follows an elite agent who, after years of successful operations, decides to retire and embrace a quiet, ordinary life.

However, his past comes back to haunt him when a former mission resurfaces, forcing him to reunite with his old team to prevent a looming catastrophic disaster.

8. The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders
8/10

Starring Kareen Kapoor, the film revolves around a grieving cop, who lost her child to murder, and relocated to a new town where she investigates the disappearance of another missing child.

9. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank
9/10

Stree 2 is a blend of horror and comedy as Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor face new supernatural challenges in their town.

10. Yudhra

Yudhra
10/10

Siddhant Chaturvedi stars in this action-packed story of a hero fighting against all odds to protect his loved ones.

