10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

Do you want to know why Aabha Paul is just a sensation on Instagram? See these photos and videos.

  • Oct 05, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram actress Aabha Paul is an internet sensation. When Aabha isn't active on OTT, she makes sure to keep her fans' fantasy intact with her sizzling hot photos and videos. 

1. Aabha Paul sexy bathtub look

Aabha Paul sexy bathtub look
1/10

When Aabha Paul steps into water, it turn to fire, and this photo proves it. 

2. What's the secret to Aabha Paul's sexiness?

What's the secret to Aabha Paul's sexiness?
2/10

Aabha Paul's sensuous gaze and her confidence add more oomph, making her irresistibly tempting. 

3. Aabha Paul's bikini look can make you go weak in the knees

Aabha Paul's bikini look can make you go weak in the knees
3/10

Here's another proof of Aabha Paul setting a new example of being sexy. Her bikini looks can make anyone go weak in the knees, isn't it? 

4. Take tips of chilling in weekends by Aabha Paul

Take tips of chilling in weekends by Aabha Paul
4/10

When it comes to weekend chill, take some tips from Aabha Paul, or just follow her fashion sense. 

5. Aabha Paul in Apsara mode

Aabha Paul in Apsara mode
5/10

This photo stunned Aabha Paul's followers. Several of her fans called her a seductress and even an 'Apsara' who can charm anyone.

6. Do-it like Aabha Paul

Do-it like Aabha Paul
6/10

We don't want to write anything. Just learn how to drape the saree with a dash of sexy adayein. 

7. Be cool like Aabha Paul

Be cool like Aabha Paul
7/10

Aabha Paul can be cool and sexy at the same time. Do you want a proof? 

8. Aabha Paul loves to play with filters

Aabha Paul loves to play with filters
8/10

This video will show you how well Aabha Paul has her hands on Snapchat. 

9. Behind the scene with Aabha Paul

Behind the scene with Aabha Paul
9/10

Here's some behind-the-scene fun with Aabha Paul. 

10. Aabha Paul is popular for...

Aabha Paul is popular for...
10/10

Aabha Paul is popular for Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram. Aabha also has her own app, and she puts out some exclusive content for her paid subscribers. 

Also read: 10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

