Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Zeenat Aman shared a throwback pic with Rekha and said that despite not ‘exchanging a word’ for years, whenever they bump into each other they ‘spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates.’

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane, sharing a delightful throwback picture with her dear friend and Bollywood contemporary, Rekha. In an Instagram post, Zeenat Aman expressed how their friendship remains unique, as they might go years without talking but reunite on flights or elsewhere to catch up on life's uninhibited updates. Zeenat Aman couldn't recall where the photo was taken, but she playfully requested her followers to enlighten her if they knew. The heartwarming post resonated with fans who appreciated the celebration of friendships in an industry where competition is cut-throat.

Zeenat Aman’s caption read, “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that?”

Zeenat Aman added, “I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

 

This isn't the first time Zeenat Aman has expressed her admiration for Rekha on Instagram. Recently, she posted Rekha's regal pictures from the Vogue Arabia magazine cover shoot on her Instagram Stories.

In a heartfelt email sent to Rekha, Zeenat Aman showered her beloved friend and coworker with praise. Since Rekha isn’t there on social media, Zeenat shared the note herself and added a purple heart emoji to convey her happiness. The bond between these two veteran actresses is truly heartwarming.

While Zeenat Aman’s most recent film appearance was in Panipat, she is set to make her online television debut with the web series, Showstopper. The series boasts an impressive cast, including Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab. Zeenat Aman’s fans eagerly anticipate her latest venture into the digital world, as she continues to grace the entertainment industry with her timeless charm and talent.

