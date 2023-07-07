Wimbledon 2023: Sonam Kapoor to attend finals in London's All England Club

Sonam Kapoor was also the first Indian actor to be a part of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in England. (Credits: Instagram)

Wimbledon 2023 is underway at the All England Club in London. Amid all the excitement surrounding the tournament, it has come to light that actress Sonam Kapoor will be the only Indian celebrity this year to attend the prestigious event. As Sonam is known to be a true-blue fashionista, her fans would be eagerly looking forward to seeing what she wears at the special event. While it’s not certain if the Neerja actress will attend the men’s singles final or women’s singles final, her presence will surely add an extra touch of glamour to the tournament. Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament across the world.

Sonam Kapoor at Dior's Autumn-Winter show

Prior to this, Sonam Kapoor was seen gracing Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week recently. The diva posed in a beige Dior trench coat, paired with a beige A-line dress, black brogue shoes, and a black pageboy hat during the show.

In addition to this, Sonam Kapoor also attended British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party at 10 Downing Street, celebrating UK and India's relationship. There as well, the star made quite a few heads turn in a stunning pastel green saree and a white overcoat.

Sonam Kapoor was also the first Indian actor to be a part of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in England. Sonam was seen in an off-shoulder printed white dress during the high-profile event.

Sonam Kapoor’s comeback to the big screens

Sonam Kapoor’s latest release is the thriller, Blind. Made under the direction of Shome Makhija, the actress essays the role of a blind woman, who ends up investigating a murder. The movie premiered on the OTT platform JioCinema today on July 7.

Before this, the actress last appeared in the 2019 romantic sports drama, The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and they have a son, Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor opened up about her return during an interaction with ANI. She was quoted as saying, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."