Meena Kumari’s legacy to be immortalised by Kriti Sanon in biopic? What we know so far

Designer Manish Malhotra will be making his directorial debut with Meena Kumari’s biopic. Kriti Sanon will reportedly be stepping into the shoes of the legendary actress.

Indian cinema has seen several movies based on the life of legendary personalities from various spheres of life. Now, as per reports, movie enthusiasts will soon get to see another biopic — this time on the life of iconic actress Meena Kumari. After proving his mettle in the fashion industry, designer Manish Malhotra is stepping into direction with Meena Kumari's biopic. If the reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of the legendary actress. Touted to be a tribute to Meena Kumari, this yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Designer-turned-director Manish Malhotra shared that he had a long-cherished dream to recreate the magic of Meena Kumari on the big screens. He desires to honour the legacy of the iconic actress and shed light on her incredible journey through his directorial debut.

It would be exciting to see if Kriti Sanon manages to capture the essence of Meena Kumari's persona. The biopic is currently believed to be in the scripting stage. Further details regarding the cast and crew are also not available right now.

Meena Kumari's film trajectory

Meena Kumari faced the camera for the first time when she was just four. Most of Meena Kumari’s earlier association was with Vijay Bhatt productions. She was seen in various movies of the banner including Face, Adhuri Kahani, Pooja, and Ek Hi Bhool. The filmmaker changed her name from Mahjabeen to Baby Meena during the shoot of the 1940 drama, Ek Hi Bhool. Later on, she was cast under the name Meena Kumari in the 1946 film, Bachchon Ka Khel.

During her career spanning more than three decades, Meena Kumari was a part of more than 90 films. She passed away at the age of 38 after suffering from cirrhosis of the liver. She was married to filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

Kriti Sanon's line-up further includes Tiger Shroff-starrer, action thriller, Ganpath: Part 1. In addition, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in the forthcoming suspense drama, The Crew. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is scheduled for release on March 22, 2024.