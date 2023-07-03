Shruti Haasan calls boyfriend Santanu Hazarika the ‘most unromantic human’

In the video, Shruti Haasan is teasing her boyfriend by referring to him as the most unromantic human. (Credits: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, never fail to entertain the netizens with glimpses of their fun time together. Most recently, the Veera Simha Reddy actress took to the Stories section of Instagram and dropped an amusing update with her boyfriend. In her most recent video, Shruti Haasan can be seen teasing her boyfriend by referring to him as the most unromantic human on Earth. Now, let us dig a little deeper and take a look at the full story. Going by the clip on Shruti Haasan's Instagram Stories, the Waltair Veerayya actress ordered some flowers for herself, but Santanu Hazarika took them.

This led to a playful banter between the couple.

Shruti Haasan calls boyfriend Santanu Hazarika ‘unromantic person’

Shruti Haasan can be heard saying, “Where did these flowers come from, Santanu? I ordered them for myself, okay? I ordered these for myself. You don't get me flowers because you are the most unromantic human on planet Earth.”

If you go through Shruti Haasan's page on the photo-sharing app, you’d find many such posts where the two can be seen taking a dig at each other.

Shruti Haasan’s professional commitments

After Veera Simha Reddy, and Waltair Veerayya, Shruti Haasan's next release will be KGF director Prashanth Neel' Salaar. The highly-awaited project will feature Prabhas as the protagonist, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The latest buzz surrounding Salaar suggests that Prashanth Neel is working extremely hard on the trailer of the action entertainer, which is expected to be out shortly. Additionally, the makers are also reportedly planning to start promotions of the film in full swing after Prabhas starrer Adipurush shifts to the OTT platform.

Salaar’s music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor, and Bhuvan Gowda is in charge of the cinematography. The venture has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Salaar has been pushed back multiple times due to various reasons. Finally, Prashanth Neel's directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 28.