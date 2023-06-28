WATCH: Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at the Kamakhya Shakti Peeth

Kangana Ranaut looked as beautiful as ever in an ethnic avatar. (Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to the Kamakhya Shakti Peeth on Wednesday.The 'Queen' actress was papped at the temple a day after the famous Ambubasi Maha Yog was over and the temple doors were finally opened for devotees after a gap of three days. The diva on Instagram dropped a sneak peek of her temple visit. In the video, Kangana Ranaut looked as beautiful as ever in an ethnic avatar. She was also seen covering her head with a red dupatta in the temple.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post

Kangana Ranaut also penned a note along with the clip. She wrote, 'Aaj Kamakhya mae ke mandir mein darshan kiye...Iss mandir mein jagatjannani maeya ki yoni roop mein puja hoti hai… yeh mayi ki shakti ka virat roop hai jahan mayi ko maas aur bali ka bhog lagta hai, yeh pavitra sthan ek shakti peeth hai… jahan shakti ka adbhut sanchar hai… kabhi Guwahati aana hua toh darshan zarur karein… Jai mayi ki '.

Netizens react

As soon as the video made it to the internet, netizens filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A user wrote, "You are looking beautiful".

Another sent love for the actress from Guwahati.

A few said that Kangana Ranaut is the "only Bollywood actress who is down to Earth".

Kangana Ranaut joins forces with director Sandeep Singh for her next

In the meantime, Kangana Ranaut has also announced her partnership with Sandeep Singh for her next big-budget feature film. The yet-to-be-titled drama is expected to hit the floors by early next year.

The 'Fashion' star was quoted saying in a statement, "Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have wanted to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon."

Over and above this, Kangana Ranaut also has ventures like 'Emergency', and 'Chandramukhi 2'.