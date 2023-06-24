WATCH: Hrithik Roshan’s reply when an older woman proposes wins hearts

Hrithik Roshan is presently busy with his next, Fighter. (Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan has earned the moniker of “Greek God” due to his sculpted abs and hazel eyes. The actor, known for his role in movies such as Dhoom 2 and War, is set to grace the silver screen yet again soon in the upcoming aerial action film, Fighter, directed by Sidharth Anand.Hrithik Roshan recently made an appearance at an event where a funny incident took place. An older woman proposed to the actor on the stage in front of everyone. The video of the proposal has gone viral on the internet. But what truly captured everyone’s attention was Hrithik Roshan’s reply.

Hrithik Roshan receives a unique proposal

In the video, he can be seen approaching the stage where the woman was standing. She expressed her admiration for him saying that she was his huge fan and that people said she was crazily in love with him.

“Aur aap pe main ghayal hu. Par kya karu, main bahut pehle paida ho gayi, warna shaadi main aapse karti (And I am deeply smitten by you. But what can I do, I was born way before you, or else I would have married you).”

Reacting to this, Hrithik Roshan could be seen smiling while asking the woman, “Aap single hai? (Are you single).”

When the woman says she isn’t, the actor quips, “Problem wo hai. Yeh (age) inka problem nahin hain. Single toh main bhi tha. (That’s the problem. Age isn’t an issue. Even I was single).”

For those unaware, Hrithik Roshan has been in a relationship with actress Saba Azad for a while now. Their relationship has been the talk of the town, with the couple shelling out relationship goals and displaying mutual admiration for each other.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan for about 13 years. They exchanged vows in 2000 but decided to part ways in 2013. Their divorce was officially finalised in 2014. Together, they are parents to two boys — Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is presently busy with his next, Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming action entertainer marks the reunion of the War actor and director. Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space with actress Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Hrithik and Deepika will be working together for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan's lineup also includes movies such as War 2, and Krrish 4.