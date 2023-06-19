Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'We didn’t know each other': Manoj Bajpayee on being jealous of Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee stated that he and late actor Irrfan Khan come from different circles, and never competed against one another. He added that their approach toward work also happened to be very different.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

'We didn’t know each other': Manoj Bajpayee on being jealous of Irrfan Khan
Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he and Irrfan came from different circles, and never competed against one another.

One of the most versatile actors from Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee is also known for being candid during his interviews. Attending a recent media interaction, the Family Man star was asked if he ever felt jealous of late actor Irrfan Khan. Reacting to the same, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he and Irrfan came from different circles, and never competed against one another. He further added that even their approach toward work was extremely different, and they did not cross paths very often.

 Manoj Bajpayee also revealed that he had called Vishal Bharadwaj multiple times to get the lead role in Maqbool. The role was later essayed by Irrfan Khan.

Manoj Bajpayee recently interacted with the YouTube channel, Unfiltered by Samdish. During this, he was asked if he ever felt jealous of Irrfan Khan. The Aligarh star was shocked by the question. He answered,  “We didn’t know each other, and our circle was also very different. While we both definitely wanted to work together, our paths and approaches were different, and hence it never happened. But I must say, there was never any envy, as I didn’t know him closely."

Manoj Bajpayee on wanting to do Maqbool

Manoj Bajpayee also disclosed that he approached filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj many times for the lead role in the 2003 crime drama Maqbool. The actor said, “Kay Kay (Menon) was earlier doing the role. He had even grown his hair long for it. However, the film got delayed, and he had prior commitments, so it went to Irrfan Khan. I called Vishal 21 times but he kept saying no. He also felt that since I had just done Satya, there would be a glimpse of Bhiku Mhatre in me."

Manoj Bajpayee on his fee for 'The Family Man'

Manoj Bajpayee also claimed that he is not paid at par with the likes of Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. Talking on the matter, he was quoted saying, “These OTT people are as bad as the regular producers. They will pay big stars. I did not get the money I should have (been paid) for The Family Man. If a white actor does the show, they will definitely pay him. Brands have factories in China because they have cheap labour there. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here," he joked.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi NCR rain: Has monsoon arrived early in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? Check latest IMD forecast for this week
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.