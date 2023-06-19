'We didn’t know each other': Manoj Bajpayee on being jealous of Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he and Irrfan came from different circles, and never competed against one another.

One of the most versatile actors from Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee is also known for being candid during his interviews. Attending a recent media interaction, the Family Man star was asked if he ever felt jealous of late actor Irrfan Khan. Reacting to the same, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he and Irrfan came from different circles, and never competed against one another. He further added that even their approach toward work was extremely different, and they did not cross paths very often.

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed that he had called Vishal Bharadwaj multiple times to get the lead role in Maqbool. The role was later essayed by Irrfan Khan.

Manoj Bajpayee recently interacted with the YouTube channel, Unfiltered by Samdish. During this, he was asked if he ever felt jealous of Irrfan Khan. The Aligarh star was shocked by the question. He answered, “We didn’t know each other, and our circle was also very different. While we both definitely wanted to work together, our paths and approaches were different, and hence it never happened. But I must say, there was never any envy, as I didn’t know him closely."

Manoj Bajpayee on wanting to do Maqbool

Manoj Bajpayee also disclosed that he approached filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj many times for the lead role in the 2003 crime drama Maqbool. The actor said, “Kay Kay (Menon) was earlier doing the role. He had even grown his hair long for it. However, the film got delayed, and he had prior commitments, so it went to Irrfan Khan. I called Vishal 21 times but he kept saying no. He also felt that since I had just done Satya, there would be a glimpse of Bhiku Mhatre in me."

Manoj Bajpayee on his fee for 'The Family Man'

Manoj Bajpayee also claimed that he is not paid at par with the likes of Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. Talking on the matter, he was quoted saying, “These OTT people are as bad as the regular producers. They will pay big stars. I did not get the money I should have (been paid) for The Family Man. If a white actor does the show, they will definitely pay him. Brands have factories in China because they have cheap labour there. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here," he joked.