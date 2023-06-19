'I kinda agree': Vijay Varma on fan's Barbie reference for Tamannaah Bhatia

These two recently did a sizzling photoshoot for the project

Real-life couple Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Lust Stories 2. These two recently did a sizzling photoshoot for the project, delighting their fans. But it's the Dahaad star's reaction to a comment that has our attention. Vijay Varma replied to a fan comment in his quirky style, leaving his followers delighted. At the same time, he definitely showed how he holds Tamannaah Bhatia in high regard. Wonder what he commented that has his fans gushing over him? Read on to find out.

A couple of days ago, Netflix India dropped four pictures from a shoot on their official Instagram handle. The pic features Vijay Varma looking into the camera as his face is placed next to Tamannaah Bhatia’s heels. The other still shows him resting in Tamannaah Bhatia's lap.

One of Tamannaah Bhatia's fan pages shared a picture of the lovebirds from the photoshoot, along with the words, “She is everything. He is just Vijay." The comment was a reference to the upcoming movie Barbie, which includes a dialogue, "She is everything. He is just Ken." Reacting to this, Vijay Varma replied “I kinda agree".

I kinda agree https://t.co/4SsbMUuJEl — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 19, 2023

This adorable response by the Darlings star won numerous hearts on social media. One Twitter user penned, “Means, You are the Winner of Everything Sir ".

Means, You are the Winner of Everything Sir __ — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) June 19, 2023

Another wrote, “You are in love".

You are in love ___ — Foram (@shiba18301) June 19, 2023

"Dude why are you so charming. Both looking lovely," a comment read.

Dude why are you so charming ___Both looking lovely — SaumyaOnPassiveMode (@MistInTheWind96) June 19, 2023

Vijay Varma on what is common between him and Tamannaah Bhatia

In the meantime, Vijay Varma was recently asked about the commonality between him and the F3 actress. He revealed that both of them have had an interesting journey, “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work."

Tamannaah Bhatia praises Vijay Varma as an actor

Tamannaah Bhatia also revealed that she really admires Vijay Varma as an actor. She was quoted saying, “We are just people. I am a really simple person and I am attracted to someone who is very simple. He is brilliant at what he does. He is someone I really look up to as an actor and his journey as an actor for me is literally like should be really spoken about and celebrated. His journey is incredible. He is finally receiving the accolades he deserves.”

Lust Stories 2 is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on June 29.