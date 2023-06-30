Vidya Balan opens up about gender equality in Bollywood — Stands by women directors choice of women technicians and crew

Vidya Balan will next be seen as a CBI officer in Anu Menon’s directorial, Neeyat. (Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, and producer Guneet Monga Kapoor recently graced an insightful discussion on women’s representation in Hindi cinema. The event was titled, Lights, Camera and Time for Action: Recasting Gender Equality Compliant Hindi Cinema. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences recently conducted a research, analysing the box-office reports of 25 blockbusters from 2019. It further took into account 10 women-centric films that were released between 2012 and 2019. President of the Producers Guild of India Shibasish Sarkar, US Consul General Mike Hankey and TISS Director Professor Shalini Bharat were also a part of the discussion.

Vidya Balan on films with woman-heavy crew

Talking about more and more women being a part of the filmmaking process, the Kahaani actress was quoted as saying, “I don’t see why it’s a bad thing if women directors are hiring women technicians and women-heavy crew. Eventually, that will percolate into male-led films also. I have seen that change with movies like Mission Mangal. I am seeing more women DOPs and editors. We need to look at the person for what they bring to the table and not judge them by their gender.”

Talking about playing romance-driven roles at the beginning of her career, she said, “In the early years of my career, I was playing roles of the romantic interest. It wasn’t satisfying. I wanted more substance. I felt like I wasn’t contributing anything, I was sleepwalking through some of the roles. Ishqiya set the ball rolling. It was the role of a woman who had agency. I felt reborn as an actor.”

Nandita Das on gender equality

Nandita Das also opened up about gender equality in Bollywood. She said, “When there will be more women storytellers, writers, cinematographers and producers, then slowly, it will start showing in the kind of complexities we give to women characters. The portrayal of men has also been controlled for the longest time by men. Anecdotally, we may feel we are far better than where we were, but the research and statistics show us that we have a rather long way to go.”

Vidya Balan’s next project

Vidya Balan will next be seen as a CBI officer in Anu Menon’s directorial, Neeyat. In the movie, she attempts to solve the mystery behind the sudden death of a billionaire. The project also has Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, and Shashank Arora in key roles. Neeyat is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7.