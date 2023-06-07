A look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s money-saving mantra

Vicky Kaushal revealed that his wife, Katrina Kaif, often holds budget meetings.

Fans can't get enough of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. During the promotion of his latest film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Vicky revealed an interesting tidbit about their dynamic. It turns out that Katrina regularly engages with the household staff every other week to discuss expenses, demonstrating their shared responsibility. This revelation has only further heightened the public's fascination with this power couple.

During a talk with an entertainment portal, Vicky stated, “The most enjoyable event is when she holds meetings in the house every week or every other week.”

He added that calls the entire team and has a discussion on budget. She considers how the sum of money is being utilised and the expenses, which is fantastic.

“But I like that when it does happen. As a viewer, I relax and eat popcorn,” said Vicky.

He asserted that he appreciates conserving money more than the other person, but he also acknowledged that whenever they go shopping, both of them switch off as thrifty shoppers. It depends on the items we are purchasing as well as who is more intrigued by them, he said. She suggests we keep to the budget if we're buying something that I'm more interested in.

Vicky Kaushal revealed his perspective on money-saving and shopping habits, highlighting the mutual understanding he shares with Katrina. According to Vicky, while he claims to appreciate saving money more than anyone else, they both take turns being thrifty shoppers depending on the items and their individual interests. He mentioned that when it comes to something he's more interested in purchasing, Katrina suggests sticking to the budget.

“If she expresses interest in something, I ask her, ‘Why so much?’ and she replies, ‘No, I like this way,’” said Vicky.

Vicky also shared an incident where he turned down Katrina's proposal to buy an expensive bar for their house. He said, “I noticed that she had sent me the bar she was considering purchasing and immediately thought, ‘Yeh bohot mehenga hai,’ (this is very expensive).” He added, “So I argued that it couldn't happen.”

In addition, Vicky disclosed an interesting fact about Katrina's Punjabi language skills. He mentioned that she is capable of responding to the question "How are you?" in Punjabi. As they continued their conversation, Vicky recalled a funny incident where Katrina had learned and performed a song for him. However, she misinterpreted the song's meaning, believing it to be romantic when it actually conveyed a threatening message, which was "If you cross me, I'll shoot you.”