Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif bump into Alia Bhatt at airport

Alia Bhatt recently left for Spain to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event as one of the cast members of her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif bump into Alia Bhatt at airport
Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling with Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal at the First Class lounge of the Mumbai Airport.

Alia Bhatt was recently clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport, donning a multi-coloured crochet heart cardigan and black denim. She was headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023. Coincidentally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted at the airport at the same time, heading to an unknown location. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif unexpectedly ran into each other at the airport and the three were even seen chatting in the lounge as they waited for their respective flights.

A video has circulated on the Internet in which Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling with Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal at the First Class lounge of the Mumbai Airport. It further features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal hugging each other as the Highway actress entered the lounge area.

This clip has gone viral on the internet. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen twinning in all-black attire, Alia Bhatt posed in the multicoloured cardigan, and jeans with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

 

 

Alia Bhatt attends Netflix Tudum 2023

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was headed to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 in Spain. She will be a part of the event as one of the cast members of her Hollywood debut drama, Heart Of Stone. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan are also a part of the film's cast. Made under the direction of Tom Harper, the movie is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Up next, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa. The highly-anticipated flick will also star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie has been creating massive buzz among fans ever since its announcement in August 2021.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

 

On the other hand, after the Darlings actress was clicked at the Mumbai Airport, she took to her Instagram account and dropped two pictures of herself posing in the same ensemble. It seems like these photos were taken just before she left for the airport. Her post was captioned, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo."

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Instagram down for many users across India, second major outage this month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.