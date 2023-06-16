WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif bump into Alia Bhatt at airport

Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling with Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal at the First Class lounge of the Mumbai Airport.

Alia Bhatt was recently clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport, donning a multi-coloured crochet heart cardigan and black denim. She was headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023. Coincidentally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted at the airport at the same time, heading to an unknown location. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif unexpectedly ran into each other at the airport and the three were even seen chatting in the lounge as they waited for their respective flights.

A video has circulated on the Internet in which Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling with Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal at the First Class lounge of the Mumbai Airport. It further features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal hugging each other as the Highway actress entered the lounge area.

This clip has gone viral on the internet. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen twinning in all-black attire, Alia Bhatt posed in the multicoloured cardigan, and jeans with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Alia Bhatt attends Netflix Tudum 2023

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was headed to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 in Spain. She will be a part of the event as one of the cast members of her Hollywood debut drama, Heart Of Stone. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan are also a part of the film's cast. Made under the direction of Tom Harper, the movie is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Up next, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa. The highly-anticipated flick will also star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie has been creating massive buzz among fans ever since its announcement in August 2021.

On the other hand, after the Darlings actress was clicked at the Mumbai Airport, she took to her Instagram account and dropped two pictures of herself posing in the same ensemble. It seems like these photos were taken just before she left for the airport. Her post was captioned, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo."