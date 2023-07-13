Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, along with the official announcement for her next, Vedaa.

Following the success of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia has announced her next project. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Dhoom actor John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa. This is the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia will be working with John Abraham. Touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, the project will also feature Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh in a significant role. Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and made the exciting announcement. She posted some pictures with John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, along with the official announcement. The shoot of Veddaa is taking place in Rajasthan.

Tamannaah Bhatia captioned her post, “Thrilled and grateful to embark on this exciting new journey with the #Vedaa family for a very special role! Can’t wait to work alongside this amazing cast and crew.”

Here’s Tamannaah Bhatia’s post:

Tamannaah Bhatia shared her excitement about working with John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani. She was quoted as saying, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in.”

Nikkhil Advani has decided not to speak about Tamannaah Bhatia’s role in Vedaa. He just stated that the actress has always come up with sensational performances. The filmmaker added that when he approached her to play a special role in his next, she instantly trusted his vision for this film.

Nikkhil Advani has previously worked with John Abraham in the 2019 action thriller, Batla House.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s work commitments

Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen romancing Chiranjeevi in the highly-awaited Bholaa Shankar. While she has been roped in as the leading lady for the action entertainer, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Bankrolled by AK Entertainments Creative Commercials, Mahathi Swara Sagar has provided the music for the movie.

Dudley and Marthand K. Venkatesh are a part of the technical team as cinematographer and editor, respectively. An official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, Bhola Shankar will release in theatres on August 11.