Alia Bhatt redefines glamour in green gown at Tudum 2023 Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt at Netflix Tudum 2023.

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has been making a lot of buzz lately due to her Hollywood debut project, Heart Of Stone. Recently, the Raazi star was in Brazil to be a part of Netflix Tudum 2023. Alia Bhatt left fashion lovers awestruck with her sartorial choices. Her latest ensemble was a gorgeous low-neck green gown. Alia opted for a natural look and open tresses. Her outfit of the day was kept simple as she chose to skip accessories with her latest look.

Alia Bhatt can be seen looking all graceful as she accompanied her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan on the red carpet of the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. While Gal Gadot looked stunning in a black leather dress, Jamie Dornan opted for a stylish grey suit. Sharing her red-carpet look on her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Obrigado Brazil… Thank you for all the love! You have my heart".

Heart of Stone trailer out

The makers of Heart Of Stone recently unveiled the exciting trailer of the much-awaited drama. The clip introduces the audience to Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as members of a team who are not supposed to be bound by emotions. The only focus is to maintain peace in the world when the governments fail to do the same. Although Alia Bhatt is not seen performing any high-octane stunts in the preview, her character surely comes across as powerful enough to bring down the entire group.

What people have to say about Alia Bhatt's role

As the Gangubai Kathiawadi star posted the Heart Of Stone trailer on Instagram, her mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comment section, “Arre wah!” with several hearts, clapping and fire emojis.

Fans reacted with happiness on seeing Alia portray something different. “Alia as an antagonist. So exciting!” a comment read.

“Alia in a negative role! Wowww dat sounds cool!” an individual remarked.

"You shot this film while being pregnant. Such a hardworking actress! We all need to appreciate this. More power to you Queen Bee," a user wrote.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

In addition to Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt's lineup further includes Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.