Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen dancing with a photographer at an airport on her newly released song from Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently proved her dancing prowess in her latest track, Kaavaalaa, the primary number from Rajinikanth-starrer, Jailer. The song has been adored by viewers, who loved the flawless moves by the actress. However, recently the Baahubali actress also tapped a foot to her blockbuster track along with a photographer at an airport. Now, the adorable video of Tamannaah Bhatia and her dancing buddy is breaking the internet. Tamannaah Bhatia was getting late to board her flight when a photographer asked her to dance with him on Kaavaalaa. Politely obliging to the request, she grooved with him.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ecstatic and even thanked the media as they congratulated her for the success of Kaavaalaa. She even complimented the photographer, saying that he danced better than her. She also told him that they would continue with their dancing once she was back.

Tamannaah Bhatia's forthcoming movies

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in two promising projects soon — Bhola Shankar and Jailer.

Bhola Shankar, which has been made under the direction of Meher Ramesh, stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The cast also has National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who plays his sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest. The official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam is expected to hit theatres on August 11.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s second release will be Rajinikanth's much-discussed drama, Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the venture is being seen as a kind of comeback for both the director and the ator. Rajinikanth's films have not been performing too well at the box office for some time now, while Nelson Dilipkumar also needs a hit after Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Mirnaa Menon will also be seen playing crucial roles in the movie, along with Tamannaah Bhatia. Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10.