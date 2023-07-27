Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

Sushmita Sen suffered a major heart attack in March this year following which she had to undergo an angioplasty and stent implant. Now, the actress has shared her health update on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen is a true diva in every sense of the word. From being India's first Miss Universe to sweeping movie buffs off their feet with her stellar performances, the stunner has been breaking the glass ceiling throughout her career. She is someone who believes in living life on her own terms, without concerning herself with anyone’s opinion. The actress recently had a major health scare after suffering a heart attack in March this year, however, it seems like she is doing well now. She recently shared an update about her health during an Instagram Live session.

The Insta Live session conducted by Sushmita Sen was an impromptu one. Accompanied by her younger daughter Alisah, the session was performed from a car. As the fans questioned the actress about her health, she replied, “My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.” Posting the session on the photo-sharing app, the star captioned the post, "#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Sharing the unfortunate news, Sushmita Sen said during an Instagram video that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and underwent an angioplasty. She added that even her cardiologist reconfirmed that she does have a big heart. Ever since the news of her heart attack surfaced, the fans have been worried about the diva's well-being and have also sent her lots of wishes and love.

Sushmita Sen's next Aarya 3

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the titular role in the third installment of the popular series, Aarya 3. The actress has already concluded the shoot for the project and as the fans wait for the show, the star talked about the venture during her live session on Instagram as well.

She was quoted saying that she is also waiting for the release of Aarya 3. The actress added that a lot has gone into making the latest season of the show, and she has numerous things to share when they finally discuss Aarya 3 like all the stuff they did during the shoot, her pre-health scare, and all the action post-shoot.