Headlines

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

Sushmita Sen suffered a major heart attack in March this year following which she had to undergo an angioplasty and stent implant. Now, the actress has shared her health update on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushmita Sen is a true diva in every sense of the word. From being India's first Miss Universe to sweeping movie buffs off their feet with her stellar performances, the stunner has been breaking the glass ceiling throughout her career. She is someone who believes in living life on her own terms, without concerning herself with anyone’s opinion. The actress recently had a major health scare after suffering a heart attack in March this year, however, it seems like she is doing well now. She recently shared an update about her health during an Instagram Live session. 

The Insta Live session conducted by Sushmita Sen was an impromptu one. Accompanied by her younger daughter Alisah, the session was performed from a car. As the fans questioned the actress about her health, she replied, “My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.” Posting the session on the photo-sharing app, the star captioned the post, "#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Sharing the unfortunate news, Sushmita Sen said during an Instagram video that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and underwent an angioplasty. She added that even her cardiologist reconfirmed that she does have a big heart. Ever since the news of her heart attack surfaced, the fans have been worried about the diva's well-being and have also sent her lots of wishes and love.

Sushmita Sen's next Aarya 3

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the titular role in the third installment of the popular series, Aarya 3. The actress has already concluded the shoot for the project and as the fans wait for the show, the star talked about the venture during her live session on Instagram as well.

She was quoted saying that she is also waiting for the release of Aarya 3. The actress added that a lot has gone into making the latest season of the show, and she has numerous things to share when they finally discuss Aarya 3 like all the stuff they did during the shoot, her pre-health scare, and all the action post-shoot.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE