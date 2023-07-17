Style, Xcuse Me hit pair Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to work together after 20 years — Here’s what we know

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan collaborated for the first time in the 2001 drama, Style. They were once again paired on-screen for the 2003 flick, Xcuse Me.

Sharman Joshi was seen sharing the screen with Sahil Khan in the 2000s laughter rides, Style and Xcuse Me. The comic timing and chemistry of the leads were much appreciated by movie enthusiasts. After collaborating for the first time in the 2001 drama, Style, they were once again paired on-screen for the 2003 flick, Xcuse Me. Director N Chandra helmed both movies. The franchise revolves around the life of two friends, Chantu and Bantu played by Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, respectively. Now, these two actors will be joining forces yet again for an untitled film.

As per reports, the project will go on floors shortly. The leading lady of the movie has not been announced till now. The drama is expected to be filmed extensively in Abu Dhabi and is likely to feature not one, not two, but promising numbers.

Talking about his next, Sharma Joshi revealed that he is excited as the film is all ready to roll. He added that the earlier films which he did with Sahil Khan were highly appreciated for their on-screen chemistry. The actor further disclosed that it turned out to be his first commercial hit that was also seen by filmmaker Raju Hirani, who then signed him for the 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots.

Sahil Khan was quoted as saying, "The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with."

Writer Milap Zaveri, who wrote the film’s dialogues and screenplay, said, "The film will be a full-on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewer glued to his/her seat.”

Producer Hitesh Khushalani said that bringing back Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan together for a film is an attempt to recreate the camaraderie they once shared on screen.

Conceptualised and directed by Sam Khan, the film has been produced by Hitesh Khushalani, Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi, and Ishaan Dutta under the banner of White Lion Motion Picture Production.