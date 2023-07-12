Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom predicted by Hema Malini’s guru ma even before Dil Aashna Hai? ‘You’re getting a very big hero’

During a recent interview, Hema Malini said that she signed Shah Rukh Khan for her movie Dil Aashna Hai after her guru ma encouraged her to do it saying that she was getting a very big hero.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 1992 movie Deewana. He made quite a splash during his first year in the film industry, as he had four releases one after the other. One of those four movies was Hema Malini's directorial, Dil Aashna Hai. Not many know that this was the first movie Shah Rukh Khan shot for, even before he started working in Deewana. However, Deewana released first. In a recent interview, Hema Malini said that she signed Shah Rukh Khan for the project after receiving encouragement from her guru ma.

Speaking to Lehren Retro, Hema Malini was asked about her first impression of Shah Rukh Khan. She said that he was very cute and sweet in the television series, Fauji, and she used to watch it. Hema Malini added that she was working on the script for Dil Aashna Hai at the time. She also revealed that she wanted to cast someone new for the role, and thought after seeing SRK, “This boy is looking so nice, I want him only.”

Hema Malini's sister got in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, and he later went to meet her. Shah Rukh Khan was even introduced to Dharmendra, who loved him. Hema Malini also revealed that her guru ma predicted that she was about to come across a huge star. In fact, it was she who chose the name Dil Aashna Hai for the movie. She said during the interview that she was told, “You’re getting a very big hero.” Hema Malini added, “I didn’t understand, I told her we have a new hero. She said, ‘No, no, no, you’re getting a very big hero.’ And he became big, no? She can see over the years, what is going to happen.”

According to Hema Malini, it was her guru ma on whose advice she went ahead with her wedding with Dharmendra, although he was already married.

