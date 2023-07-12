Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom predicted by Hema Malini’s guru ma even before Dil Aashna Hai? ‘You’re getting a very big hero’

Headlines

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Bumble users can now send a message even before matching, here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Flop/Disaster Bollywood films that became huge hits on TV

Shah Rukh Khan's action films, ranked from best to worst

Bold photos of glamorous wives of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Pakistan Cricket Board unhappy with ICC's new revenue model, Chairman Sethi demands clarity

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Ashes 2023: Know why England's team is wearing black armbands in the first test against Australia

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom predicted by Hema Malini’s guru ma even before Dil Aashna Hai? ‘You’re getting a very big hero’

During a recent interview, Hema Malini said that she signed Shah Rukh Khan for her movie Dil Aashna Hai after her guru ma encouraged her to do it saying that she was getting a very big hero.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 1992 movie Deewana. He made quite a splash during his first year in the film industry, as he had four releases one after the other. One of those four movies was Hema Malini's directorial, Dil Aashna Hai. Not many know that this was the first movie Shah Rukh Khan shot for, even before he started working in Deewana. However, Deewana released first. In a recent interview, Hema Malini said that she signed Shah Rukh Khan for the project after receiving encouragement from her guru ma.

Speaking to Lehren Retro, Hema Malini was asked about her first impression of Shah Rukh Khan. She said that he was very cute and sweet in the television series, Fauji, and she used to watch it. Hema Malini added that she was working on the script for Dil Aashna Hai at the time. She also revealed that she wanted to cast someone new for the role, and thought after seeing SRK, “This boy is looking so nice, I want him only.”

Hema Malini's sister got in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, and he later went to meet her. Shah Rukh Khan was even introduced to Dharmendra, who loved him. Hema Malini also revealed that her guru ma predicted that she was about to come across a huge star. In fact, it was she who chose the name Dil Aashna Hai for the movie. She said during the interview that she was told, “You’re getting a very big hero.” Hema Malini added, “I didn’t understand, I told her we have a new hero. She said, ‘No, no, no, you’re getting a very big hero.’ And he became big, no? She can see over the years, what is going to happen.”

According to Hema Malini, it was her guru ma on whose advice she went ahead with her wedding with Dharmendra, although he was already married.

Shah Rukh Khan's next movie, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is now awaiting the release of his next movie, Jawan. Touted to be an action thriller, the much-awaited project will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The songs and background score has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE