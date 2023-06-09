Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to be released in Russia and CIS

The film was released in January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release “Pathaan” has emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year, raking in a worldwide collection of around Rs 1,050 crore. This action-packed entertainer, that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is backed by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Following its phenomenal success at the Indian box office, “Pathaan” continues to make waves in the global market. Now, in some exciting news, the film is set to release in countries where it previously didn't receive a proper theatrical release. Following an overwhelming run in Bangladesh, “Pathaan” is now poised for release in Russia and CIS.

The dubbed version of this spectacle is scheduled for a wide release across Russia and CIS, spanning countries such as Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan. On July 13, “Pathaan” will hit over 3,000 screens, marking the widest release for an Indian film in these regions.

While Indian films have previously achieved remarkable success in these territories, the landscape has changed since the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Hence, the performance of Pathaan in Russia holds significant importance, as it could pave the way for future Bollywood projects to release there. However, the availability of the film on the internet poses a potential challenge to its prospects. Only time will reveal how it fares in this region.

About ‘Pathaan’

“Pathaan” is part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe, which already includes blockbusters like “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “War.”

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It boasts a compelling musical score by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara, with the songs composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Satchith Paulose has handled the film's cinematography, while Aarif Sheikh heads the editing department.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next

Shah Rukh Khan is currently occupied with his upcoming film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee. This project will showcase SRK in a dual role, alongside talented co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. The film's music composition is handled by Anirudh Ravichander, while the editing is taken care of by Ruben, and G. K. Vishnu is in charge of the cinematography.