Bollywood

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Find out where the idea of the film stemmed from

Satyaprem Ki Katha writer Karan Sharma revealed that he had always wondered how his mother slept peacefully next to his father who snores very loudly.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are presently basking in the success of their latest release, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, the writer of the movie, Karan Sharma, revealed where he got the initial idea of the story, and the answer will surprise you. During an interaction with indianexpress.com, he said that the idea stemmed from his parents. Explaining further, Karan Sharma said that he has always pondered over the fact that how his mother is able to sleep peacefully next to his father who snores very loudly.

When the writer questioned his mother about the same, she said that she feels so extremely comfortable around him that she does not even hear the snoring anymore. After learning about this Karan Sharma felt that it was an interesting concept to work with. He started exploring the reasons why his leading lady would not wish to sleep next to her husband, and the idea for Satyaprem Ki Katha was built from there.

Talking about casting Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Karan Sharma said that he had approached Kiara for the movie many years ago. He added that although the actress was excited to take up the project in principle, the pandemic happened and they ended up losing touch. Finally, when the script was ready, Kartik was the first to come on board the cast, following which Kiara was roped in as the female lead. Karan Sharma added that he is thrilled with the audience's reaction to Satyaprem Ki Katha.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also has Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Naveen Singh, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Anuradha Patel, and Maira Doshi in key roles.

Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in cinema halls on June 29 and turned out to be a big hit.

