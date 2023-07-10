Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Talking about what is mental success for her, Sara Ali Khan revealed that it is when her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan like her work.

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan reveals that there are three levels of success perceptional, mental and internal, and her latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helped her tick all of the above. The family entertainer, with Vicky Kaushal as the lead, minted more than ₹80 crore at the domestic box office. She is seen as a simple girl next door Somya Chawla in the film, who comes from a Punjabi family and marries Kapil, a vegetarian Punjabi boy. As the newly married couple wishes for a house of their own away from their family, they use the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to get it.

During a recent interaction with PTI, Sara Ali Khan revealed that although money and appreciation from the family is important, knowing that you gave the role your 100 percent is the ultimate success. She was quoted saying, "For me, there are three levels of success. There's perceptional success. Vicky, Dino sir and I said, (when) the film will make ₹50 crore, we'll be publicly successful. Right now, touchwood, we are touching ₹85 crore."

Sara Ali Khan talks about different levels of success

Discussing various types of success, she revealed, "Then there's mental success when my mother and my brother like my work. I'm proud of my work. Finally, there's really internal success which comes the day you know you have given your 100 percent. Being able to give your 100 per cent every day is the only kind of success that's not fickle." When asked if Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helped her achieve all these levels of success, she said, "Yes, for sure."

Sara Ali Khan reveals she was nervous ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release

She further disclosed that she was extremely nervous before the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, "I was coming back to the big screen after a really long time... I was so scared. People used to say they don't know what will happen. It was the regular Friday anxiety but I'm so happy and so relieved."

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the project has been financed by Maddock Films banner.

Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming dramas

Up next, Sara Ali Khan will be seen leading the period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu's film anthology Metro… In Dino, and Homi Adajania's directorial Murder Mubarak. Spilling the beans of her forthcoming dramas, she revealed. "In the upcoming films, I aspire to have versatility. I just want to keep growing with every film and every filmmaker."