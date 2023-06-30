Sara Ali Khan on her highest grossing film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan recently conducted a meet-and-greet session at her Mumbai residence. (Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s latest release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Vicky Kaushal received a tremendous response from the audience. Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the story revolves around the life of a young couple from Indore, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan), who live in a joint family. However, the two decide to get a divorce. A comedy of errors begins once their families get to know about their decision to divorce and decide to intervene. The Atrangi Re actress considers Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to be her highest-grossing film.

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she doesn’t understand numbers. However, she agreed that actors are ranked on the basis of their film’s performance. “I would be lying if I say that it doesn’t matter. ZHZB [Zara Hatke Zara Bachke] is my highest-grossing film so far. In Simmba (which is technically her highest-grossing film), I can’t claim it as much as Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Apart from doing my job with as much conviction as I could do, and trying to march Ranveer’s energy in every song...I can’t claim. Yes, it was my film too, but ZHZB feels more personal. Laxman Utekar, Vicky, and me have done this together. I don’t want to put down commercial cinema, this film is a family film, a film that I can claim as much credit as Vicky can.”

Sara Ali Khan added, “One thing is that your film passes the Monday test...my mom (actor Amrita Singh) is obsessed with Twitter, she keeps sending me these articles ‘fourth weekend is higher than the third’ and so on. I have never really understood numbers that much, the only currency I prefer is that I have love from the audience.”

Sara Ali Khan teaches fans hook step from Tere Vaste

Sara Ali Khan recently conducted a meet-and-greet session at her Mumbai residence. During the fun session, the actress taught everyone the steps of the Tere Vaste track from her film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She also shared videos of the performances on her Instagram handle.

Sara Ali Khan’s forthcoming projects

Sara Ali Khan’s forthcoming movies include the patriotic drama, Ae Mere Watan. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the movie will be released on OTT. Over and above this, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film, Metro In Dino.