Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy said recently that Salman Khan paid Rs 2 lakh to clear his hospital bill after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to social media to share an official statement on behalf of himself and his production company, Salman Khan Films. The Ek Tha Tiger actor cleared the air saying that neither he nor his production house was involved in the casting process for any film at the moment. Salman added that legal action will be taken against those who are using his or his production house's name under a false pretext of casting. Salman Khan further said that his company has also not hired any casting agent.

Salman Khan's official notice

Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared an official statement that read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorized manner.”

Several fans also reposted Salman Khan's tweet on their social media accounts to spread the word.

Rahul Roy makes revelation about Salman Khan

Recently, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy revealed that Salman Khan helped him during his hour of need. He said that the Sultan star paid Rs 2 lakh for his hospital bill after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Expressing his gratitude for the kind gesture, Rahul Roy said that he wants to pay him back.

Salman Khan’s line-up

Salman Khan will next grace the silver screens in Maneesh Sharma's directorial, Tiger 3. He will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif. The movie marks the third film in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the much-anticipated drama will see Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Varinder Singh Ghuman in significant roles. Tiger 3 will also have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.