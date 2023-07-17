Headlines

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar for 2nd time in row

Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS' Jungkook creates history, Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with Honey Singh, Jason Aldean leaves concert mid-way & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 17

Delhi Floods, two infiltrators killed along LoC in Poonch, Chandrayaan-3 cruising smoothly in space & more | DNA News Wrap, July 17

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Pooja Bhatt apologising to Elvish's speech, Weekend Ka Vaar was full of fun

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

Watch What Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir Has To Say About The Dialogue Controversy

DNA | Exclusive ground report from Gita Press

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy said recently that Salman Khan paid Rs 2 lakh to clear his hospital bill after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to social media to share an official statement on behalf of himself and his production company, Salman Khan Films. The Ek Tha Tiger actor cleared the air saying that neither he nor his production house was involved in the casting process for any film at the moment. Salman added that legal action will be taken against those who are using his or his production house's name under a false pretext of casting. Salman Khan further said that his company has also not hired any casting agent.

Salman Khan's official notice

Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared an official statement that read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorized manner.”

Several fans also reposted Salman Khan's tweet on their social media accounts to spread the word.

Rahul Roy makes revelation about Salman Khan

Recently, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy revealed that Salman Khan helped him during his hour of need. He said that the Sultan star paid Rs 2 lakh for his hospital bill after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Expressing his gratitude for the kind gesture, Rahul Roy said that he wants to pay him back.

Salman Khan’s line-up

Salman Khan will next grace the silver screens in Maneesh Sharma's directorial, Tiger 3. He will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif. The movie marks the third film in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the much-anticipated drama will see Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Varinder Singh Ghuman in significant roles. Tiger 3 will also have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Meet man who inherited Rs 20,000 crore from father, lives in 170 room house whose ticket price is...

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE