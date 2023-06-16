Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are pure couple goals: Check pics

The couple can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been shelling couple goals ever since making their relationship official. The couple garners a lot of attention whenever they appear together, be it on social media or a public appearance. Recently, Saba took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of them together. The pictures were taken as the two stepped out to attend producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding in Mumbai.

Saba Azad's Instagram post

In the photos, Hrithik Roshan has gracefully wrapped his arm around Saba Azad’s waist as they pose together, directly facing the camera. In the next photo, the couple can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles.

Saba Azad exudes elegance in a vibrant yellow saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery. Hrithik Roshan complements her style in a black kurta pyjama set, a satin jacket and black shoes.

Fans react to Saba Azad's post

Fans went gaga over the post, with many taking to the comment section to appreciate the couple.

One user wrote, "You both are looking so royal and cute at the same time. Authentically beautiful."

Another user said, "This picture gets a big smile on my face.”

Other comments included “It's gold and sunshine” and “Please tie the knot.”

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan attend Ira Trivedi's wedding

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan also featured in one of the wedding videos of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. They can be seen sitting amid the other guests and watching the wedding rituals while the newlyweds tie the knot. Dropping the clip on the internet, Ira Trivedi captioned the post, "I love you because the entire Universe conspired to help me find you."

Hrithik Roshan's projects

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan’s fans are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen once again in the upcoming action entertainer, Fighter. Touted to be India's first aerial-action drama, the movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand. With Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in key roles, Fighter is slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

Hrithik Roshan further has War 2 in the making.