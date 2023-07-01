Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani First Look Test: Your Thoughts?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set top hit theatres on July 28. (Credits: Instagram)

The promotions for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are underway in full swing. The much-awaited romantic entertainer marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after a gap of seven years. His previous directorial venture was the 2016 drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. As part of social media promotions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the team has been dropping exclusive pictures from the movie, along with engaging trivia. Karan Johar recently dropped the first-ever look test of the lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first look test

In the picture dropped by Karan Johar on Instagram, Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a beige and red chiffon saree, and a red sleeveless blouse. She accessorised the ensemble with jumbo hoop earrings, matching bangles, a nose ring, and kajal-lined eyes. Ranveer Singh sported a printed red shirt, complemented by stud earrings.

Karan Johar captioned the post, "Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKY and RANI."

Designer Manish Malhotra and stylist Eka Lakhani were also tagged in the post.

Take a look:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Ranveer Singh essays the role of Rocky, Alia Bhatt will be seen as Rani. If reports are to be believed, the romantic drama will capture the grand love saga of Punjabi boy and Bengali girl. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog will be a part of the film's supporting cast.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, Pritam has composed the music for the family drama. Manush Nandan is the cinematographer while Nitin Baid is the head of the editing department.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set top hit theatres on July 28.