Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to be part of I.I.M.U.N’s Back to School series?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are set to grace the silver screens in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Gully Boy co-stars are currently busy with the film’s promotions and will soon embark on a multi-city tour as part of it. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar will engage with over 50,000 students from 100 cities for India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N) ‘Back to School’ series. Recently, the duo attended a song launch event in Delhi where they spoke about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Spilling this excitement about the movie, Ranveer Singh said that Karan Johar is bringing back the kind of cinema that we all have grown up watching, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham etc. He added that all the qualities of those films are present in his next including the colour, the family, the songs, the happiness, and the joy. Ranveer Singh further asserted that when the audience walks out of the theatres, they will have a smile on their faces.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after a gap of seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie tells the tale of a couple with completely opposite personalities who decide to live with each other's families before tying the knot.

Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to hit the big screens on July 28.