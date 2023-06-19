Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser to be out on this date

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been written by Ishita Moitra and Shashank Khaitan.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have come together for the highly-anticipated romantic entertainer, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The makers have recently unveiled a new poster for the forthcoming Bollywood drama. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared the new poster from the flick, along with the caption, "We're about to enter the season of LOVE! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Click the link in the bio to set your reminder now! A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Alia Bhatt also wrote, "TEASER OUT TOMORROW". The Gully Boy co-stars can be seen twinning in red attire and flaunting their infectious smiles in the poster. The teaser for 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' will be unveiled tomorrow, June 20. It is being speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will unveil the teaser of the film. The trailer is expected to be out next month.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will reach the cinema halls on July 28. Karan Johar will be returning to the director's chair after a long gap of around seven years with the movie. The filmmaker will mark 25 years in the entertainment industry.



Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the drama will also star veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been written by Ishita Moitra and Shashank Khaitan.



Now, talking about the film's technical crew, Pritam has provided the music for the drama, whereas Manush Nandan has worked on the cinematography for the movie. Kurup has looked after the film's editing.

Alia Bhatt's other projects

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt is all ready to make her Hollywood debut with the forthcoming action thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan. The suspense drama is set to stream on OTT platform Netflix from August 11. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.