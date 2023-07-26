Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Who attended, who skipped!

The guest list at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere included Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is gearing for its release on July 28. Before the release, the makers arranged a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by a number of celebrities from the film industry, including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. As they stepped out, the paparazzi asked them how they found the film. Reacting to this, Vicky Kaushal said, “Very good.” On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was quoted as saying, “Amazing movie, wonderful.” Both Katrina and Vicky looked stunning in simple yet chic attires as they posed for the cameras.

Shah Rukh Khan skips Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere was attended by the movie’s cast and their family members. The guestlist included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar, along with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Many people attended the event, including Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. However, Shah Rukh Khan was missing. Gauri graced the premiere with her mother. Though rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan would be seen in a special appearance in the film, Karan Johar rubbished the speculations. Shah Rukh Khan is presently busy with Atlee's action thriller, Jawan.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, the upcoming family drama marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years. His last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

While Ranveer Singh will be seen as a flamboyant Punjabi man, Rocky Randhawa, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali journalist. Coming from two completely opposite backgrounds, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.