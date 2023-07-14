Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

In a video, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing to the What Jhumka song from their forthcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As part of the promotions, both actors were recently seen taping a foot on a dance number from the movie, What Jhumka. Nailing the choreography, Alia Bhatt looked as enchanting as ever in a funky Team Rani sweatshirt, along with denim shorts and pink sneakers. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opted for a Team Rocky sweatshirt with groovy ripped jeans and sports shoes. Guess who joined them for a special appearance? It was none other than their director Karan Johar.

Sharing the exciting clip on his Instagram account, Ranveer Singh captioned the post, "POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop!!!"

For the unversed, Karan Johar is returning to the director's chair after almost seven years. His last directorial venture was the 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Slated to hit theatres on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, the movie will share the tale of a couple who decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot.

Pritam has scored the tunes for the movie while Manush Nandan is the cinematographer.

Alia Bhatt joins Yash Raj Film’s spy universe

Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the first woman to front a film in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe. The actress will essay the character of a super agent in a yet-to-be-titled drama. If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt will be seen in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in the movie that is expected to commence production in 2024.

Alia Bhatt will join the likes of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the Yash Raj Film's spy universe that includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.