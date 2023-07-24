What happened when Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh the meaning of 'Kantap'

Headlines

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Superfoods to fight TB

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

What happened when Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh the meaning of 'Kantap'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Both of them looked stunning in ethnic avatars.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As part of the promotional strategy, the co-stars are on a tour of the entire country with their latest stop being Kanpur. The city is known for its unique Kanpuria way of speaking. During a recent event, Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh if he knows the meaning of Kantap. Reacting to this, the Lootera actor said, "Jo kaan ke niche lagate hain (The one that is placed below the ears).” Alia Bhatt who was left impressed with the answer reacted with a, “Oh, slap.”

 

Doting mother Alia Bhatt talks about daughter Raha

 

Before this, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar interacted with 50,000 students as a part of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations event for the Back To School series. During the event, the Darlings actress spoke about her eight-month-old daughter Raha. 

It seems like, the diva has already decided on her little one's future profession. The star confessed that when she looks at her daughter, she tells her ‘tu toh scientist hi banegi’ (You will become a scientist). The latest admission by Alia Bhatt resulted in a burst of huge laughter among the crowd.

 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turn showstoppers

 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently turned models as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. While the Raazi actress was a sight for the sore eyes in a black and silver bridal lehenga, with a long dupatta and matching jewelry, Ranveer Singh opted for a sherwani and a glittering jacket.

 

As the event was over Alia Bhatt was seen telling everyone on the mic that ‘it’s late, all of us should go home and sleep’. It can be understood from her statement that the new mommy was eager to rush home to her little munchkin.

 

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

 

The cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also see Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. The project that marks Karan Johar's return to direction after 7 years will be hitting the silver screens on July 28.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Meet India's most charitable person, a college dropout, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Viral video: Desi girl's steamy dance to 'Tinku Jiya' leaves netizens spellbound

Maharashtra landslide: 22 fatalities, 86 missing, search operation continues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE