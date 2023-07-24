What happened when Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh the meaning of 'Kantap'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Both of them looked stunning in ethnic avatars.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As part of the promotional strategy, the co-stars are on a tour of the entire country with their latest stop being Kanpur. The city is known for its unique Kanpuria way of speaking. During a recent event, Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh if he knows the meaning of Kantap. Reacting to this, the Lootera actor said, "Jo kaan ke niche lagate hain (The one that is placed below the ears).” Alia Bhatt who was left impressed with the answer reacted with a, “Oh, slap.”

Doting mother Alia Bhatt talks about daughter Raha

Before this, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar interacted with 50,000 students as a part of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations event for the Back To School series. During the event, the Darlings actress spoke about her eight-month-old daughter Raha.

It seems like, the diva has already decided on her little one's future profession. The star confessed that when she looks at her daughter, she tells her ‘tu toh scientist hi banegi’ (You will become a scientist). The latest admission by Alia Bhatt resulted in a burst of huge laughter among the crowd.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turn showstoppers

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently turned models as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. While the Raazi actress was a sight for the sore eyes in a black and silver bridal lehenga, with a long dupatta and matching jewelry, Ranveer Singh opted for a sherwani and a glittering jacket.

As the event was over Alia Bhatt was seen telling everyone on the mic that ‘it’s late, all of us should go home and sleep’. It can be understood from her statement that the new mommy was eager to rush home to her little munchkin.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also see Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. The project that marks Karan Johar's return to direction after 7 years will be hitting the silver screens on July 28.