Rhea Chakraborty on facing challenging times, being labelled

Rhea Chakraborty made her comeback with MTV Roadies Season 19. (Credits: Instagram)

Fans of reality shows may be aware that actress Rhea Chakraborty has been roped in as one of the Gang Leaders on the adventure reality show, MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand. As is well-known, she has faced an extremely challenging time in the recent past and has even overcome numerous hurdles. During a forthcoming episode of the show, Rhea Chakraborty will be shown sympathising with one of the contestants, Shuly Nada. Sharing her experience of dealing with hatred and being labelled, the actress said, “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi. Let them go. Kaun hai woh? (Will that stop me from living the life I want, certainly not. Let them go. Who are those people to comment on me?)”

Rhea Chakraborty sympathises with a contestant

During the episode, contestant Shuly Nadar talked about her abusive boyfriend. She further opened up regarding the various labels she had to face because of her skin colour. Upon hearing this, the Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty reacted saying, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life. Jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai (whatever happened tp you, it’s not your mistake, it’s his mistake).”

Rhea Chakraborty's comeback

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty made her comeback with MTV Roadies Season 19 as one of the Gang Leaders. Along with her, the new season of the reality show also has three other judges or Gang Leaders, including Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Sonu Sood.

Prince Narula shared during a recent interview with The Indian Express that he, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati took their own sweet time to get to know each other. He admitted that they had the “worst of all fights.” He added, “This is just a show for them but it’s an emotion for me.”

The audience had a mixed reaction to Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback. While some were happy to see her back in action, others criticised the makers of the show for roping her as a judge.