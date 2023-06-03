Search icon
Raveena Tandon’s cute birthday wish for daughter Chaya will melt your heart

The famous actress adopted her daughter Chaya in 1995.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Raveena Tandon’s cute birthday wish for daughter Chaya will melt your heart
Chaya is an air hostess.

Actress Raveena Tandon dropped a few throwback photos on Instagram to wish her daughter Chaya on Saturday. She shares a video montage depicting some adorable moments between the mother-daughter duo. The montage also featured Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha.

They can be seen spending time in the swimming pool and traveling together in these old pictures. Raveena Tandon included the track ‘Chhoti Si Aasha’ from the film Roja as the background music to the video.

 

 

Her post also comprised a heartfelt note that read, "Happy happy Birthday my O.G. Pudding! @chaya.m.m May lord Shiva fulfil all that your heart desires and bring you happiness at each step that you take in life … Yashasvi Bhava! You deserve all the love, all the joy that this world can give you….. So go out there and grab and live life’s each golden moment…You always have my blessings cause I believe in you."

In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon said, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”

While Chaya is an air hostess, her other daughter Pooja works as an event manager.

Raveena Tandon tied the knot with film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. These two are parents to daughter Rasha, born in 2005, and son Ranbirvardhan, born in 2008.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will be a part of the upcoming romantic-comedy Ghudchadi. Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar will play lead roles in the film.  Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is being produced by Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series.  

