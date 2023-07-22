Ranveer Singh’s hilarious confession! Says he got minus 10 out of 100 in maths — Watch video

Headlines

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious confession! Says he got minus 10 out of 100 in maths — Watch video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Ranveer Singh who is busy promoting his next Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has once again made headlines and the reason will leave you shocked. The actor recently made a very interesting candid confession during a media interaction. Sharing a hilarious anecdote back from his school days, he revealed titbits about how he struggled with his studies as a kid, especially mathematics. Ranveer Singh made a shocking revelation that he once got a minus 10 out of 100 on a math test. A video of the actor's latest admission is doing rounds on social media.

Opening up about his failure to score good marks in school, Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying in the clip, “Zero on hundred se koi lower laaya hai? Main laaya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred.”

Watch the video here:

 

 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turn showstoppers

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai. While the diva looked radiant in a black and silver bridal lehenga, along with a long dupatta and matching jewelry, Ranveer Singh was all dapper in a sherwani and a glittering jacket.

Many others celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and Huma Qureshi, also graced the event.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be sharing the screen for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after the 2019 Gully Boy. Karan Johar has returned to direction after seven years for the film. His last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film's cast will also see some prominent names from the Bengali film industry including Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

The drama will share the tale of Rocky and Rani who fall for each other despite their contrasting personalities. They decided to live with each other's families to prove their love for each other.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to hit theatres on July 28.

