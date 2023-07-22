Ranveer Singh’s hilarious confession! Says he got minus 10 out of 100 in maths — Watch video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh who is busy promoting his next Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has once again made headlines and the reason will leave you shocked. The actor recently made a very interesting candid confession during a media interaction. Sharing a hilarious anecdote back from his school days, he revealed titbits about how he struggled with his studies as a kid, especially mathematics. Ranveer Singh made a shocking revelation that he once got a minus 10 out of 100 on a math test. A video of the actor's latest admission is doing rounds on social media.

Opening up about his failure to score good marks in school, Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying in the clip, “Zero on hundred se koi lower laaya hai? Main laaya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred.”

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turn showstoppers

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai. While the diva looked radiant in a black and silver bridal lehenga, along with a long dupatta and matching jewelry, Ranveer Singh was all dapper in a sherwani and a glittering jacket.

Many others celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and Huma Qureshi, also graced the event.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be sharing the screen for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after the 2019 Gully Boy. Karan Johar has returned to direction after seven years for the film. His last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film's cast will also see some prominent names from the Bengali film industry including Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

The drama will share the tale of Rocky and Rani who fall for each other despite their contrasting personalities. They decided to live with each other's families to prove their love for each other.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to hit theatres on July 28.