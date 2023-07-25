How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

Headlines

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Youngsters are being misled…: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on criticism over accepting Asian Games trials exemption

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

10 Top largest forests in the world

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a scenic vacation in Kashmir, soaking in the beauty of the valley, interacting with locals, and visiting religious sites.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Basking in the success of her last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan decided to take some time off work and travel. She took off for Kashmir and it looked like she made the most of her time there. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and dropped a few photographs and videos from her trip. Going by the posts, her vacay included soaking in the scenic beauty of the Kashmir valley, interacting with the locals, and visiting religious sites. The first photo shared by Sara Ali Khan shows her offering namaz at a mosque, while the second one features her inside a tent.

One of the pictures shows Sara Ali Khan playing with children, while another had her enjoying the natural beauty of Kashmir. Sara captioned the post, “Where and How can we find peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

Check:

 

 

Netizens react to Sara Ali Khan’s post

Several netizens took to the comment section and appreciated Sara Ali Khan on her latest journey.

One user wrote, "Sara u are really a Good Girl by Your heart...Love From West Bengal.. God bless You With Lots of Happiness and Love.”

Another user penned, "Sarah I really like u, not just as an actress but also as a person, ur so real and I love the way u put ur self out there. Best wishes always and keep shining."

A third user said, “Sara you are an inspiration to the new generation…thank you for showing the youth a way inwards…and inspiring all of us to seek spiritual path rather than fighting over religion…Thank you superstar.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Amarnath Yatra

Before this, Sara Ali Khan was seen on the Amarnath Yatra. She posted a video with glimpses of her religious visit on Instagram and captioned it, “Jai Baba Barfani.”

Sara Ali Khan's line-up

Sara Ali Khan has an exciting line-up with some promising projects in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The actress will further lead Homi Adajania’s Murder Murbarak and Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Third Sawan Somwar fast: 5 nutritious drinks to consume during Shravan Monday

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE