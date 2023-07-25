How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a scenic vacation in Kashmir, soaking in the beauty of the valley, interacting with locals, and visiting religious sites.

Basking in the success of her last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan decided to take some time off work and travel. She took off for Kashmir and it looked like she made the most of her time there. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and dropped a few photographs and videos from her trip. Going by the posts, her vacay included soaking in the scenic beauty of the Kashmir valley, interacting with the locals, and visiting religious sites. The first photo shared by Sara Ali Khan shows her offering namaz at a mosque, while the second one features her inside a tent.

One of the pictures shows Sara Ali Khan playing with children, while another had her enjoying the natural beauty of Kashmir. Sara captioned the post, “Where and How can we find peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

Netizens react to Sara Ali Khan’s post

Several netizens took to the comment section and appreciated Sara Ali Khan on her latest journey.

One user wrote, "Sara u are really a Good Girl by Your heart...Love From West Bengal.. God bless You With Lots of Happiness and Love.”

Another user penned, "Sarah I really like u, not just as an actress but also as a person, ur so real and I love the way u put ur self out there. Best wishes always and keep shining."

A third user said, “Sara you are an inspiration to the new generation…thank you for showing the youth a way inwards…and inspiring all of us to seek spiritual path rather than fighting over religion…Thank you superstar.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Amarnath Yatra

Before this, Sara Ali Khan was seen on the Amarnath Yatra. She posted a video with glimpses of her religious visit on Instagram and captioned it, “Jai Baba Barfani.”

Sara Ali Khan's line-up

Sara Ali Khan has an exciting line-up with some promising projects in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The actress will further lead Homi Adajania’s Murder Murbarak and Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.