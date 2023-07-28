When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

Two of the most prominent names from Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman, recently met at the prestigious Oscar Museum.

Two prestigious members of the Indian film fraternity, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman recently bumped into each other at the prestigious Oscar Museum in Los Angeles. The encounter took place as these two were witnessing the Hollywood classic, The Godfather. They were also seen taking a trip down memory lane as they reflected on A R Rahman's illustrious Oscar-winning journey. Kamal Haasan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their encounter. In the photo dropped by the Chachi 420 actor, both of can be seen smiling as they see a picture of AR Rahman lifting the Oscar trophy.

Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman at Oscar Museum

Dropping the photograph, Kamal Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Boys in the wood !! Found a young man who is older than I am, and that’s why I keep young company. @arrahman."

Reacting to the post, one of the Insta users wrote in the comment section, "You're the youngest old man I've ever known.”

Another netizen commented, "India two great personalities in the world of cinema together ..happy to see this...”

A third comment read, “Always Young and Energetic Kamal Sir.”

Check Kamal Haasan’s post:

AR Rahman's post

On the other hand, AR Rahman also shared a photo from his visit to the Oscar Museum on Instagram, along with the caption, "One G.O.A.T watching another G.O.A.T at the @academymuseum (sic)." The photograph shows Kamal Haasan in front of the screen with folded arms as one of the scenes from The GodFather is playing.

Kamal Haasan working on Indian 2

Kamal Haasan is in the US for the de-aging technique for his next, Indian 2. The technique will be used for the flashback scenes of the movie. Confirming the reports, director S Shankar shared a picture from the VFX studio sitting amidst the white lights. Previously, Kamal Haasan met the Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore after a long time. Kamal Haasan and Michael Westmore's click from the meet went viral on social media. These two have collaborated once again for Indian 2.

Indian 2 enjoys an ensemble cast with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore and Deepa Shankar playing pivotal roles.